Private market investing gains traction among family offices, UHNIs in India

Inevitably, private investing allows investors an opportunity to invest at a significant discount to potential long-term value. Elusive access, limited liquidity, and a lower number of participants translate to better valuations. Further, these companies are likely to go public at some point in the future and thus, can provide significant upside potential. Unarguably, private markets carry a higher level of risk. Due to the differentiated risk profile compared to listed equities, they can act as portfolio diversifiers and can enhance the risk-adjusted returns of your investment portfolio. Due to the illiquid nature of investments, they tend to exhibit lower volatility compared to listed shares. While this means that prices are seldom impacted by short-term investor sentiment and demand-supply dynamics, the quantum of downside can be fairly high in case of an error in judgement. That said, the relative stability of prices can reduce intermittent financial stress. Venture debt funds generally are designed to yield 13%-15% per annum with a 3–4-year repayment period. Also, these funds have structured an equity upside in the form of warrants which is normally about 8-10% of the debt.