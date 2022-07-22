Dhanlaxmi Bank, a private sector lender, raised interest rates on fixed deposits under ₹2 crore. According to the bank's official website, the revised rates are effective as of 20.07.2022. The bank raised interest rates on fixed deposits with maturities of 555 and, 1111 days in response to the amendment. Having been in operation for over 94 years and having been formed in 1927, Dhanlaxmi Bank Ltd. currently has 520 touchpoints throughout India.

Dhanlaxmi Bank New FD Rates

The interest rate on fixed deposits maturing in 7 days to 45 days has remained constant at 3.25 per cent, while the interest rate on term deposits maturing in 46 days to 90 days will remain steady at 3.75 per cent. Fixed deposits maturing in 91 days to less than one year will continue to offer an interest rate of 4.50% and term deposits maturing in 1 year and above up to & inclusive of 2 years will continue to fetch an interest rate of 5.15%. Dhanlaxmi Bank increased interest rates on term deposits maturing in 555 days from 5.55 per cent to 5.80 per cent.

Deposits made for more than two years up to and including three years will continue to pay interest at a rate of 5.30 per cent, while deposits made for more than three years up to and including five years will continue to give interest at a rate of 5.40 per cent. On deposits maturing in1111 days, Dhanlaxmi Bank has increased interest rates from 5.75 per cent to 6.05 per cent. On deposits maturing in 5 years up to and including 10 years, the bank will continue to pay an interest rate of 5.50 per cent.

On behalf of elderly individuals, Dhanlaxmi Bank has mentioned on its website that “Senior citizens are eligible for an additional interest rate of 0.50% p.a. for all domestic term deposits of 1 year and above except for Dhanam Tax Advantage deposits."

PNB has also increased interest rates on fixed deposits below ₹2 crore. As of July 20, 2022, PNB's new fixed deposit interest rates are in effect. PNB increased interest rates after the adjustment for a number of different tenors, including PNB has raised the interest rate on deposits maturing in more than one year and up to two years by 15 basis points (bps), to 5.45 percent from 5.30 percent previously. On deposits maturing in more than three years and up to five years, the interest rate has increased from 5.50 per cent to 5.75 per cent. PNB raised the interest rate on fixed deposits that mature in 1111 days by 25 basis points, from 5.50% to 5.75%.