Private sector lender Dhanlaxmi Bank hikes fixed deposit rates: Details inside2 min read . Updated: 22 Jul 2022, 02:57 PM IST
Dhanlaxmi Bank, a private sector lender, raised interest rates on fixed deposits under ₹2 crore. According to the bank's official website, the revised rates are effective as of 20.07.2022. The bank raised interest rates on fixed deposits with maturities of 555 and, 1111 days in response to the amendment. Having been in operation for over 94 years and having been formed in 1927, Dhanlaxmi Bank Ltd. currently has 520 touchpoints throughout India.