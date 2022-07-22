Private sector lender Dhanlaxmi Bank hikes fixed deposit rates: Details inside

PNB has also increased interest rates on fixed deposits below ₹2 crore. As of July 20, 2022, PNB's new fixed deposit interest rates are in effect. PNB increased interest rates after the adjustment for a number of different tenors, including PNB has raised the interest rate on deposits maturing in more than one year and up to two years by 15 basis points (bps), to 5.45 percent from 5.30 percent previously. On deposits maturing in more than three years and up to five years, the interest rate has increased from 5.50 per cent to 5.75 per cent. PNB raised the interest rate on fixed deposits that mature in 1111 days by 25 basis points, from 5.50% to 5.75%.