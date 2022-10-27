Private Sector vs Government Employees: Taxation rules on National Pension System (NPS) explained4 min read . Updated: 27 Oct 2022, 07:30 PM IST
- National Pension System (NPS) is a voluntary pension programme available to all Indian residents.
National Pension System (NPS) is a voluntary pension programme available to all Indian residents. Subscribers can register an NPS pension account, pay monthly contributions throughout their employment, and enhance the value of their pensionable age by building a sizable post-retirement corpus and receiving tax advantages. The NPS offers tax benefits under Sections 80C and 80CCD, however, the taxation rules under the pension plan differ for private employees and government employees.