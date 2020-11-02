Private staff will have to spend 7-14 times the tax saved on LTC

“In case an employee is unable to claim LTC exemption twice in a block of four years, he can carry forward one journey to the next block. However, the carried forward LTC eligibility has to be utilized in the first year of the next block. For example, in case an employee has claimed LTC only once in the four-year calendar block of 2018 to 2021, he can claim LTC for travel undertaken in the first year of the next block, or in 2022. The employee can then claim two more journeys between 2023 and 2025. Also, the exemption is restricted for expense incurred on domestic travels only," said Rituparna Chakraborty, co-founder and executive vice-president of TeamLease, a human resources company.