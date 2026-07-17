Probate of Will in India explained: Rules, court procedure and how it helps avoid inheritance disputes

A probate of a Will is nothing but a legal certification issued by a competent court confirming the authenticity of a deceased person’s Will and recognising the authority of the executor appointed under it.

Further, under Section 2(f) of the Indian Succession Act, 1925, probate means a copy of the Will certified under the seal of a court, along with the grant of administration of the testator’s estate.

Sachin Bhandawat, Partner at Khaitan & Co, explains the concept in detail. “Under Section 2(f) of the Indian Succession Act, 1925, probate is a court-certified copy of a Will accompanied by a grant authorising the administration of the testator’s estate. The process involves the executor named in the Will applying to the competent court under Section 222, following which notices may be issued and objections and evidence considered,” Bhandawat said.

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He further added, “Probate provides legal certainty regarding the authenticity of the Will and the executor’s authority to administer and distribute the estate. In Chiranjilal Shrilal Goenka v. Jasjit Singh, (1993) 2 SCC 507, the Supreme Court held that probate courts have the jurisdiction to determine the validity of a Will and that a probate grant operates as a judgment in rem, binding not merely on the parties but on the world at large.”

Furthermore, probate, in itself, does not transfer ownership of property to beneficiaries. Instead, it validates the Will and empowers the executor to collect assets, clear liabilities and distribute the estate according to the deceased person’s wishes.

Meaning and legal importance of probate of a Will A will is an individual’s declaration of intention regarding the distribution of property after their demise. Still, questions may arise about whether the will was genuinely executed, whether the testator was mentally capable and free from any influence for making it, or whether undue influence or fraud was involved.

Probate provides judicial confirmation and clarity on these issues. During probate proceedings, the court examines the execution of the Will, the evidence of attesting witnesses and any objections raised by interested parties.

Key aspects of probate of a Will

Aspect Details Governing law Indian Succession Act, 1925 Definition Court-certified copy of a Will confirming its validity Applicant Executor named in the Will Court involved District Court or High Court with jurisdiction Purpose Authentication of Will and recognition of the executor’s authority Mandatory requirement Generally not compulsory after recent legal changes Useful in Disputed estates, complex assets and institutional verification Common documents Original Will, death certificate, identity proofs, asset documents and witness details

Earlier, Section 213 of the Indian Succession Act imposed a mandatory probate requirement on certain communities and properties in former presidency towns such as Mumbai, Kolkata, and Chennai.

Still, legislative changes introduced through the Repealing and Amending Act, 2025, removed this compulsory requirement, making probate generally voluntary across the country. Despite this change, probate remains an important legal safeguard where disputes, legal doubts or administrative difficulties are likely.

Probate process, rules and important case laws The process of probate is initiated when the executor files a petition before the appropriate court. The petition generally contains the original Will, the death certificate of the testator, details of the legal heirs, along with other vital facts and information regarding the deceased’s assets.

The court then issues notices to the interested parties, permitting them to object if they believe the Will is invalid. The attesting witnesses may be examined to carefully establish that the Will was executed in accordance with the legal requirements. In case the court finds the Will properly executed and real, probate is granted.

Probate is particularly beneficial when: Family members dispute the Will or raise legitimate questions;

Substantial immovable property or financial assets are involved;

Banks, housing societies or authorities require stronger proof;

The executor needs unquestionable legal authority. The Supreme Court has repeatedly clarified principles relating to probate and proof of Wills. The object has always been to dispel doubts and bring transparency and clarity to concepts related to Wills and probate.

In H Venkatachala Iyengar v. BN Thimmajamma, 1958, the Supreme Court held that the person relying upon a Will must prove its proper execution and remove any suspicious circumstances or doubts surrounding it. The court explained that merely producing a Will is insufficient where doubts exist regarding its genuineness; The propounder, therefore, must satisfy the court about the testator’s capacity, signature and lawful attestation.

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In Krishna Kumar Sharma v. Rajesh Kumar Sharma, 2009, the Supreme Court observed that the right to apply for probate is a continuing right and does not automatically become barred merely because three years have passed from the death of the testator. The court clarified that the limitation generally begins when the need to seek probate arises, such as when the Will faces opposition or challenge.

This is how the law around probate and Wills has developed in the country over the years. In summary, it is a given that probate may not always be mandatory, but it remains an invaluable mechanism for preventing future disputes, legal complications, and doubts, and for ensuring transparency and the smooth administration of an estate.

A properly drafted Will, backed by clear documentation and, where appropriate, probate proceedings, can significantly help in reducing uncertainty for beneficiaries and protect the deceased person’s final wishes, and can holistically ensure that the legislation and legal provisions make meaningful differences in the lives of people.