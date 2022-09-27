Probus Insurance to partner Praxis Global Alliance1 min read . Updated: 27 Sep 2022, 11:41 AM IST
Probus plans to onboard 10 million insurance policyholders in the next three years, specifically focussing on the new markets.
Probus, an InsurTech firm, has tied up with Praxis Global Alliance (Praxis), a management consulting & advisory firm, to strengthen its sales & distribution, customer experience, and technology strategy.