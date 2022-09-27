OPEN APP
Probus Insurance to partner Praxis Global Alliance
Probus, an InsurTech firm, has tied up with Praxis Global Alliance (Praxis), a management consulting & advisory firm, to strengthen its sales & distribution, customer experience, and technology strategy.

To deepen its presence and reach, and drive insurance penetration, the association will be a transformational initiative for Probus in terms of building a sustainable insurance distribution business that would go beyond metros to Tier 2 & Tier 3 cities. Praxis will bring to the table its expertise in financial services across both insurance and fintech.

As part of its vision and growth strategy, Probus Insurance (Probus) has identified home and business insurance as key focus areas. Probus plans to onboard 10 million insurance policyholders in the next three years, specifically focussing on the new markets.

Rakesh Goyal, founder of Probus Insurance stated, “At Probus, we are looking at expanding our business with the help of robust systems, right processes & scalable technology in place. We needed the right combination of people to make this happen & we are glad we have Praxis to guide us on this path of scale-up. Over the last decade, we have acquired adequate wisdom & know-how of this business however, only with the right science we think we can build a scalable business model. We are at a cusp of a very interesting growth trajectory & we really look forward to this handshake spanning over next 9 months“

Shishir Mankad, managing partner, financial services, Praxis Global Alliance, stated, “At Praxis, we are delighted to partner with Probus across sales & distribution, customer experience and technology related initiatives to help Probus drive insurance penetration across home and business segments, especially in tier 2/3 centres."

Probus is backed by the Switzerland-based, leading global management firm, BlueOrchard - A Global Impact Investment Manager.

