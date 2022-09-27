Probus Insurance to partner Praxis Global Alliance

Rakesh Goyal, founder of Probus Insurance stated, “At Probus, we are looking at expanding our business with the help of robust systems, right processes & scalable technology in place. We needed the right combination of people to make this happen & we are glad we have Praxis to guide us on this path of scale-up. Over the last decade, we have acquired adequate wisdom & know-how of this business however, only with the right science we think we can build a scalable business model. We are at a cusp of a very interesting growth trajectory & we really look forward to this handshake spanning over next 9 months“