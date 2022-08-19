Procedure for grievance redressal in relation to virtual digital assets

It is not fraud that your crypto asset— which is highly volatile and subject to huge variations in value— ends up losing value in a very short duration, leading to wiping out even the initial investment you had made. That is just a characteristic feature of the asset. What is fraud is if you are promised huge increments in a short time, especially in the case of a new/untested crypto asset. It is also fraud when your digital wallet, which you thought was secure, is hacked and your crypto asset is looted.