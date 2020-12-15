Product crack: SBI Life’s Smart Future Choices

According to the insurer, the cash bonus will be paid out at the end of each financial year. The bonus for first and second policy years will be paid out at the end of the second year and from the third year, the bonus will be paid at the end of every subsequent year. Policyholders will have the option of deferring the cash, which can be paid out in lump sum at any point of time during the policy term or at maturity or death of the insured.