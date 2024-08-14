Understanding professional tax in India
Summary
- Professional tax in India is state-specific and capped at ₹2,500 per year. While some states levy it every month, others do not levy it at all. Let us decode this tax and understand the compliances involved
The other day, I was sitting with two of my friends—one a consultant and the other an employee—when the conversation turned to taxes. My colleague, an employee, was surprised to learn that he had been paying a professional tax of ₹200 every month, automatically deducted from his salary by his employer. The consultant, on the other hand, was fully aware of this tax, as he had to handle the payments himself.