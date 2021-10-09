Profit in stocks to gains in mutual funds - 4 finer points of income tax laws

The deduction in respect of life insurance premium is available for yourself, your spouse, and your children. You cannot claim it in respect of life insurance premium paid for your parents even if they are financially dependent on you. In contrast you can claim deduction for health insurance premium in respect for your parents even if they are financially not dependent on you. You can claim deduction for life insurance premium for children even if they are financially not dependent on you whereas the deduction in respect of health insurance for your children can only be claimed only for those children who are financially dependent on you. You can claim a deduction for life insurance premium even for your married son or a daughter. There is no restriction as to the number of children for which you can claim the tax benefits for health insurance as well as for life insurance unlike for education expenses and leave travel assistance (LTA) benefits which is available only for two children.

