Property bought for ₹48 lakh, stamp value ₹58.7 lakh: Why ITAT cancelled ₹70,700 tax penalty

A recent ITAT ruling emphasizes that property transactions below stamp duty value can trigger tax scrutiny. A Ghaziabad taxpayer faced penalties for not reporting a 10.7 lakh difference, but the ITAT later overturned the penalty, citing the taxpayer's lack of intent to conceal income.

Edited By Sanchari Ghosh
Published26 Sep 2026, 03:55 PM IST
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ITAT Ruling Highlights Tax Scrutiny for Property Purchase Below Stamp Duty Value
ITAT Ruling Highlights Tax Scrutiny for Property Purchase Below Stamp Duty Value

A property deal can trigger income-tax scrutiny when the price paid by a buyer is significantly lower than the property's stamp-duty value. A recent Income Tax Appellate Tribunal (ITAT) ruling involving a 48 lakh property purchase shows how such a difference can lead to a tax notice, and even a penalty.

Property bought for 48 lakh, stamp value 58.7 lakh

According to a report by The Economic Times, a taxpayer from Indirapuram, Ghaziabad, purchased a property for 48 lakh, while its stamp duty value was 58.7 lakh. The 10.7 lakh difference came under the Income Tax Department's scrutiny.

Also, the taxpayer did not file an income-tax return for the purchase. The Assessing Officer (AO), therefore, issued a notice under Section 148, questioning the transaction. The tax department suspected that the buyer could have paid the additional amount to the seller through another mode.

Also Read | Old house, new home loan: What to check before buying a property

In response to the notice, the taxpayer filed his ITR and agreed to pay tax on the differential amount of 10.78 lakh.

However, by then, the AO had already initiated penalty proceedings and imposed a penalty of 70,700 under Section 270A for under-reporting of income. The first appellate authority upheld the penalty.

When can the price difference become taxable?

The tax treatment of a property purchased below its stamp-duty value depends on the size of the difference and the applicable provisions, Mint had earlier reported.

In this case, the tax department treated the difference between the purchase price and the stamp-duty value as unreported income.

The issue can become particularly important when a taxpayer has other compliance gaps, such as not filing an ITR, because transaction information available with the tax department can be matched against the taxpayer's reported income.

Why ITAT cancelled the 70,700 penalty

The taxpayer argued that he was semi-literate and had limited knowledge of tax laws. After receiving the reassessment notice, he disclosed the differential amount and paid the tax due.

The ITAT Delhi noted that the tax department had not placed evidence on record establishing mala fide intent to conceal income. It held that the taxpayer's case fell within the exception under Section 270A(6)(a), which covers situations where a taxpayer provides a bona fide explanation and substantiates it by disclosing material facts.

Also Read | Bought property below stamp duty value? Know tax rule

The tribunal therefore set aside the penalty and allowed the taxpayer's appeal.

The crucial takeaway from this particular case is that the absence of mens rea does not, by itself, invalidate a penalty under Section 270A. However, where the taxpayer satisfies the statutory condition(s) for exclusion under Section 270A(6), the penalty cannot be sustained.

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