Adding a family member’s name to a property is a common practice in India. A husband may add his wife, a son his mother, or a parent their child. Sometimes, a relative or even a close friend may be made a joint owner. In many such cases, the person whose name appears first may have paid the entire consideration, while the other person may not have contributed anything.
Adding a family member to your property deed? Why the taxman may have questions
SummaryPutting a relative’s name on a property deed may seem like a family arrangement, but tax authorities can now connect property records with financial data. Here’s when a gift, loan or benami issue can arise.
Adding a family member’s name to a property is a common practice in India. A husband may add his wife, a son his mother, or a parent their child. Sometimes, a relative or even a close friend may be made a joint owner. In many such cases, the person whose name appears first may have paid the entire consideration, while the other person may not have contributed anything.
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