Property inheritance: How this one document can prevent family disputes later

A missing property document may seem like a minor oversight but it can leave your family entangled in lengthy legal disputes during inheritance. In many cases, the absence of proper documentation makes it difficult to establish ownership or determine how assets should be distributed upon the original owner's death, often leading to disagreements among legal heirs.
This is why estate planning is important, which involves organising how a person's assets will be managed during their lifetime and distributed after their death. A well-crafted estate plan ensures your wishes are honoured, minimises the risk of disputes among legal heirs, and provides clarity during an emotionally difficult time. It is typically prepared with the assistance of an estate planning lawyer.
A comprehensive estate plan typically consists of several documents that states your wishes and preferences upon death or extreme illness. While not every component is necessary for everyone, the following documents may be included, depending on your financial situation and needs:
When you invest in a mutual fund, buy insurance, or open a bank account, picking a nominee is one of the first things you are asked to do. However, what many people may not know is that having a nominee on a bank account, insurance policy or investments does not automatically make that person the legal owner of the asset upon the original owner's death.
In most cases, a nominee acts only as a custodian until the rightful legal heirs receive the assets such as shares, property or insurance money. Hence, it is important to update nominations after major life events such as marriage, divorce, or the nominee's death and and ensure they align with your will.
Updating the nominee for one financial product does not automatically update it for your others. Banks, mutual funds, demat accounts, fixed deposits, insurance policies and other investments typically maintain separate nomination records.
This means you will need to review and update each one individually to ensure your records are consistent and your loved ones don't face avoidable complications later when they seek to claim your assets.
Another common issue many family members face after their loved one's death is that they have no idea about the full extent of a person's assets. Shares, mutual fund investments, bank deposits and even digital assets can remain undiscovered after the owner's death, making it difficult for the legal heirs to put everything in one place and determine who inherits what.
Maintaining a comprehensive record of all assets and liabilities in one place can save heirs from unnecessary stress and confusion during such times. It is also advisable to consult with financial advisors, estate planners, and lawyers who specialise in estate laws to create a robust estate plan.
Additionally, people should also not assume that estate planning is just for the wealthy crowd. It is a vital process for anyone who wants to ensure their assets and health care preferences are handled according to their wishes after their death or in case they become incapacitated.
Eshita Gain is a digital journalist at Mint, where she joined in May 2025. She writes on corporate developments, personal finance, markets, and business trends, with a focus on delivering timely and relevant stories to a broad audience. <br><br> While her core beat lies in business and finance, she is not confined to a single niche and frequently explores stories across domains, including international relations and policy developments. <br><br> She holds a postgraduate diploma in business and financial journalism by Bloomberg from the Asian College of Journalism (ACJ), Chennai. During her time there, she received rigorous training in tracking financial data, interpreting corporate filings, and reporting on business developments. She has pursued her graduation from St. Joseph’s University, Bengaluru in a multi-disciplinary course. Her majors included Journalism, International Relations, peace and conflict studies. <br><br> Eshita has previously worked in digital marketing, which enables her to write SEO friendly copies that are clear and engaging. <br><br> Her primary interest lies in breaking down complex subjects and writing clear, accessible copies that inform readers. She aims to bridge the gap between technical financial language and everyday understanding. Outside the newsroom, Eshita enjoys reading non-fiction, and exploring new places, constantly seeking fresh perspectives and stories beyond headlines.
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