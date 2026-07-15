Property registry alone doesn't prove ownership: Here's what else homebuyers need to do

Imagine you have purchased a house in a city, paid the full amount and even completed the property registration in your name. Most homebuyers would assume that the job is done and the registration itself makes them the undisputed legal owner, however, that isn't always the case.

Under Section 54 of the Transfer of Property Act, 1882 read with Sections 17 and 49 of the Registration Act, 1908, a sale of immovable property valued above ₹100 can be completed only through a registered instrument.

Though registration in itself is a strong evidence of transfer, it is not a conclusive proof of ownership, according to experts who spoke to Mint.

Why property registry may not be enough? A duly executed and registered sale deed is the primary legal document that transfers ownership of immovable property and is the strongest evidence of title in a property sale. However registration alone does not make the title indefeasible, said Amir Khan, Associate at Accord Juris.

“In case of a dispute, courts examine the entire chain of title, the transferor's ownership, and the validity of the transaction. A registered sale deed can still be challenged if it is based on a defective root title, fraud, forgery, lack of authority, or is subject to superior prior rights,” he said.

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Therefore, while registration is the foundation of legal ownership, your ownership claim ultimately depends on whether the entire chain of title is legal, genuine and free from defects.

After registering a property, the owner must also apply for property mutation and transfer utility connections to their name. These steps officially record them as the owner of the said property in government and municipal records.

Can ownership be challenged if mutation was not done after registry? No. Mere non-mutation does not invalidate ownership as mutation entries maintained under State land revenue laws are primarily for fiscal and administrative purposes, such as collection of land revenue and property tax, said Rahul Hingmire, Managing Partner at Vis Legis Law Practice.

He added that failing to get the property mutated neither creates nor extinguishes ownership rights.

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“The Supreme Court has consistently held that mutation records are not documents of title. Ownership continues to flow from a valid registered conveyance or other legally recognised mode of transfer,” he said.

However, he warned that failure to obtain mutation may create practical difficulties in taxation, municipal permissions, financing, inheritance and future sale of the property.

What documents are required to prove ownership of a property? A prudent homeowner should preserve all documents evidencing title, possession, and lawful enjoyment of the property, according to Khan. The key documents one must keep include:

1. Registered sale deed/gift deed/partition deed/conveyance deed: The primary document evidencing transfer and ownership of the property.

2. Parent deeds: To establish the continuous chain of ownership from previous owners to the present owner.

3. Encumbrance certificate: To verify registered transactions affecting the property, such as sales, mortgages, leases (where registered), or court attachments reflected in the registration records.

4. Mutation order: To show that the revenue or municipal records have been updated in the owner's name. While these records do not confer title, they support possession and revenue record continuity.

5. Property Tax Receipts: To demonstrate payment of municipal or local taxes and recognition by the local authority. These receipts are supporting evidence and are not documents of title.

6. Possession letter: Particularly relevant in builder-developer projects to establish delivery of possession.

7. Occupancy certificate: Where applicable, certifying that the building has been completed in accordance with the sanctioned plan and is fit for occupation.

8. Approved building plan and completion certificate: For constructed properties, evidencing that construction was duly sanctioned and completed in compliance with applicable laws.

9. Inheritance documents: Where ownership is acquired by succession, such as a will, probate or letters of administration (where legally required), legal heir certificate or succession certificate, as applicable, and registered family settlement or partition deed, where relevant.

Does physical possession determine ownership? Ownership is ultimately determined by valid legal title, not merely by physical possession or mutation, Raheel Patel, Partner at Gandhi Law Associates, noted.