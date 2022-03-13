Property sale: Can I claim income tax exemption on long term capital gain again?

For availing exemption under Section 54 on sale of a residential house you need to have held the house for a period of more than 24 months from its acquisition and the indexed capital gains are invested for acquiring another residential house within prescribed period. For availing exemption under Section 54F on sale an asset other than a residential house, you are required to invest the net sale consideration for acquiring a residential house within prescribed period and you should not own more than one residential house on the date of sale of the asset. For claiming exemption under Section 54EC for long term capital gains arising on sale of a land or a building, you are required to invest the indexed long term capital gains in capital gains bonds of specified entities within a period of six months from the date of sale of the asset.

