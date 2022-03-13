Property sale: Can I claim income tax exemption on long term capital gain again?

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
For availing exemption under Section 54 on sale of a residential house you need to have held the house for a period of more than 24 months from its acquisition and the indexed capital gains are invested for acquiring another residential house within prescribed period
I had availed exemption under Section 54 and 54EC for long term capital gains on sale of my residential house in 2010. Can I again claim exemption for sale of the present residential house bought in 2010 or the exemption is available only once in the lifetime.
I think you are talking about the provision of income tax law providing for one-time exemption under Section 54 for investing the capital gains arising on sale of one residential house in two residential house provided the amount of long term capital gain does not exceed ₹2 crore. Except for this benefit which is available only once in the lifetime a tax payer can claim exemption under Section 54, 54F and 54EC any number of times as long as one satisfies the conditions prescribed.
For availing exemption under Section 54 on sale of a residential house you need to have held the house for a period of more than 24 months from its acquisition and the indexed capital gains are invested for acquiring another residential house within prescribed period. For availing exemption under Section 54F on sale an asset other than a residential house, you are required to invest the net sale consideration for acquiring a residential house within prescribed period and you should not own more than one residential house on the date of sale of the asset. For claiming exemption under Section 54EC for long term capital gains arising on sale of a land or a building, you are required to invest the indexed long term capital gains in capital gains bonds of specified entities within a period of six months from the date of sale of the asset.
I feel you wish to sell your existing residential house on which you had claimed exemption under Section 54 in the year 2010. Since you have held the new house for more than three years which is one of the condition for avoiding reversal of exemption claimed earlier, the question of reversal of exemption claimed in 2010 does not arise now. You can again buy another residential house and/or invest in capital gains bonds and claim exemption under Section 54 and54EC again if you sell the house now.