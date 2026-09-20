Property sale in India: NRI sellers face different TDS rules from residents—here's what to know

Selling a property in India can trigger very different TDS requirements depending on whether the seller is a resident or a non-resident Indian (NRI). While a buyer generally deducts 1% TDS when purchasing a property from a resident, the same rule does not apply when the seller is an NRI.
For NRI property sales, the buyer has to consider the tax applicable to the seller’s capital gains and deduct TDS at the rates in force. Here's what you need to know.
Under Section 393(1) of the Income Tax Act, 2025, a buyer purchasing immovable property other than agricultural land has to deduct TDS if the consideration or stamp duty value is ₹50 lakh or more.
The deduction is:
For example, if a buyer purchases a house from a resident for ₹80 lakh and the stamp duty value is ₹85 lakh, the TDS deducted from the payment to the resident seller would be ₹85,000, since the higher value is used for calculating TDS.
When the seller is an NRI, Section 393(2) applies to sums chargeable to tax payable to a non-resident. The buyer therefore does not simply apply the resident seller's 1% rate.
Instead, the applicable rate in force has to be considered based on the nature of the seller's taxable income from the property.
The capital gain is the profit on which the NRI may have to pay tax after considering the deductions or exemptions. TDS is the amount the buyer withholds from the payment and deposits with the government.
However, in practice, buyers often deduct TDS on the gross sale value unless the NRI seller obtains a lower or nil deduction certificate from the income-tax department.
This means the effective rate can be higher than the headline 12.5% or 30% rate.
An NRI sells a property for ₹60 lakh after holding it for more than 24 months. If the seller's total income results in a 10% surcharge, the effective TDS rate would be:
This means the buyer may deduct ₹8.58 lakh from the ₹60 lakh payment and deposit it with the government. If the actual tax liability is lower after considering exemptions, deductions, or reinvestment benefits, the NRI can claim a refund while filing the income tax return.
Disclaimer: This is only for informational and educational purposes. Please consult a qualified expert for the latest laws and regulations.
Sheetal Goel is a Content Producer at Livemint, where she covers corporate developments, personal finance, business trends, markets, and SEBI-related updates. She focuses on simplifying complex financial concepts and presenting them in a clear, reader-friendly manner, thereby helping audiences better understand investment trends, personal finance, and market developments. Her writing focuses on making finance more accessible to everyday readers while maintaining clarity, accuracy, and relevance. <br><br> She holds a degree in Economics (Hons.) along with an MBA in Finance, which has helped her develop a strong foundation in financial analysis, market understanding, and business reporting. Before joining journalism, she worked with finance and broking firms, where she closely followed market developments, investment strategies, and evolving industry trends. This practical exposure strengthened her understanding of financial markets. She has also written content across multiple formats and platforms, including YouTube, LinkedIn, and Instagram. <br><br> Over time, she has developed expertise in covering market-linked stories, investor-focused topics, and regulatory updates in a simplified yet informative style. She also enjoys reading and listening to Hindi poetry, reflecting her appreciation for literature and creative expression beyond the world of markets and numbers.
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