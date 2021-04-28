Property sale on super area basis fraudulent says Haryana Rera

Therefore, HARERA has clearly defined carpet area. As per the release “The definition of carpet area as provided under section 2(k) of the Act means the net usable floor area," While externals wall, service shafts, balcony, verandah and open terrace have to be excluded from the definition. However, the internal partition walls of the apartment are not excluded as they form a part of the integral structure, that is, carpet area. All walls which are constructed or provided on the external face of an apartment shall be regarded as “external wall". All walls or independent columns constructed or provided within an apartment shall be regarded as “internal partition wall".