Property sale or purchase, do not forget these tax aspects

“In case of an inherited or gifted property, the period of holding (for the purpose of determining whether the capital asset is short term or long term) includes the period for which such property was held by the previous owner. However, for the purpose of indexation, there has been a controversy around whether the indexed cost has to be computed with reference to the year in which the previous owner first held the asset or with reference to the year in which the taxpayer became the owner of the asset. The Mumbai High Court in the case of Manjula Shah (355 ITR 474), which has been followed by other courts subsequently, has upheld the former approach," said Jhunjhunwala.