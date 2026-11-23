Do you know that acceptance of cash during a property transaction can result in income tax penalties even when the underlying sale is transparent and genuine? Proper awareness and understanding of the legal provisions and applicable rules among property investors and buyers is a must. Knowing the rules and regulations can help in avoiding legal complications and fines.

This has been elaborated upon in a significant ruling by the Income Tax Appellate Tribunal (ITAT), Chennai, which granted relief to a property seller who had accepted ₹6.75 lakh in cash as an advance payment for the sale of his residential property for ₹32 lakh.

In its order dated 7 October 2026, in the case of Vetrichelvan Vijayasarathy v. ITO (ITA No. 1097/Chny/2026), the tribunal deleted the penalty after carefully considering the circumstances of the case and the seller's explanation.

Facts of case According to the case file, the seller, Vijayasarathy, received ₹6.75 lakh in cash from a senior-citizen buyer from Vellore, and the remaining ₹25.25 lakh through various banking channels. This way, the entire sale consideration, i.e., the amount including the cash component, was recorded in the registered sale deed and disclosed in his income tax return (ITR) filing.

However, the Assessing Officer (AO) treated the cash receipt as a violation of Section 269SS of the Income-tax Act, 1961, and, as a result, imposed a penalty of ₹6.75 lakh under Section 271D.

ITAT Chennai's observations The assessee explained that the ₹32 lakh property was sold through a broker due to an urgent need for funds. Furthermore, the buyer, a senior citizen, had travelled from Vellore to Chennai and paid the advance in cash to secure the deal. He said he did not want to wait two or three days for a bank transaction, as that would have delayed the deal further.

The assessee also claimed ignorance of Section 269SS and hoped that recording the entire transaction in the registered sale deed was sufficient compliance.

Based on the facts of the case and the circumstances, ITAT Chennai provided its observations. It categorically observed that there was no attempt to conceal or hide the transaction.

Subsequently, the tribunal accepted that the seller had established reasonable cause under Section 273B and thus deleted the penalty. It is essential to note that the transaction was not found to be exempt from Section 269SS.

Rather, the tribunal explained that the penalty under Section 271D could be waived because the taxpayer had demonstrated reasonable cause for the contravention.

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To put it simply, the tribunal accepted that the seller had technically violated Section 269SS by accepting cash. Still, as the seller had a fair and reasonable explanation for the transaction, the tribunal waived the penalty imposed under Section 271D by invoking Section 273B. Therefore, the violation remained, but the seller was not penalized.

5 takeaways for property buyers and sellers I. Avoid cash payments This case shows the significance of avoiding cash payments in property transactions. Section 269SS of the old Income Tax Act, 1961, imposed restrictions on cash receipts of ₹20,000 or more towards property advances, even if the initial deal did not materialize.

From 1 April 2026, with the introduction of the new Income-tax Act, 2025, Section 185 replaces Section 269SS of the old Act of 1961, along with Section 450 prescribing the penalty and Section 470 providing relief where reasonable cause is established.

As the Chennai ITAT ruling concerns a 2016 transaction, it was heard and decided under the 1961 Act. Transactions from 1 April 2026 onwards will be governed by the corresponding legal provisions of the 2025 Act.

II. Disclose entire transaction Ensure that, while entering into any property sale or purchase transaction, you disclose the entire transaction and report it appropriately in your income tax return. The key here is an individual taxpayer’s ‘intention’ and ‘integrity’. Also, disclosure alone will not make a cash transaction legally sound under income tax laws.

III. Maintain supporting evidence Keep supporting bank statements, sale agreements, transaction dates, payment records and other similar relevant documentation updated and properly arranged. These documents can help establish the fairness of the transaction in case tax authorities raise questions.

IV. Reasonable cause matters Section 273B provides protection against certain penalties, including the penalty under Section 271D. Relief in such circumstances is not assured and depends on the circumstances.

V. Do not treat this ruling as a general exemption A fair property transaction or disclosure of cash payments does not automatically make cash acceptance legally permissible or provide immunity from penalties.

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This ruling shows the significance of legal awareness and vigilance. Section 273B can provide relief in ‘exceptional circumstances’; however, property investors should prioritise easy-to-track digital banking transactions to keep themselves safe from legal scrutiny.