Proposals relating to Capital gains in Finance Bill 2023

Market linked debentures are new innovation in the financial market where your returns are linked with the return generated by some external security or equity benchmark. This provides capital protection to the investors and at the same time lets the investors participate in the returns generated by underlying security or indices. Present laws do not have any clarity on taxation of such market linked debentures. The budget proposes to provide for methodology for taxation of profits realised on transfer/redemption of such market linked debentures. The finance minister has proposed that any profit made on market linked debentures shall be treated as short term capital gains irrespective of the holding period. The proposal also provides that in addition to the cost of acquisition/purchase the investor will be allowed to claim deduction in respect of expenditure incurred in connection with such transfer but no deduction shall be available in respect of any Security Transaction Tax (STT) paid for such transaction.