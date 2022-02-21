Pros and cons of a shopping credit card

Sachin Vasudeva, associate director and head of credit cards, Paisabazaar.com, said that shopping credit cards are different from regular credit cards in terms of extra privileges. On some cards, it may be accelerated rewards across specific shopping categories, while on others, it could be in the form of co-branded benefits. For instance, using a Flipkart Axis Bank Credit Card when purchasing an item from Myntra (Flipkart owns Myntra) would be a good choice as you will get 5% unlimited cash back. However, suppose you do not want your online shopping benefits limited to a particular brand or website. In that case, you can go for shopping credit cards that are better for general online savings, such as HSBC Cashback Credit Card or HDFC Millennia, added Vasudeva.

