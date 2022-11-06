Pros and cons of dematerializing mutual fund units

We have all heard the adage “Life is unpredictable" and are reminded of this reality by some shocking incident every now and then. In the event of the sudden death of a primary breadwinner, imagine if the deceased’s family has to run from pillar to post to get their finances sorted. Mutual funds, which are currently the most preferred investment vehicle for retail investors, also come with their own set of challenges in case of transmission of investments to the nominees in case of the sudden death of the unitholder. With changes in regulation as well as ever-evolving technology, it is now possible to buy and sell MF units on the exchange. By transferring your MF units to your demat account, the hassle of transmission becomes a lot lesser. However, the demat format, too, comes with its own set of pros and cons.

