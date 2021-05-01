Pros and cons of investing in bank fixed deposits

Most banks offer loans against FD, usually in the form of an overdraft facility, wherein a credit limit is sanctioned to the borrower based on the FD amount submitted as collateral. The borrower continues to earn interest on the pledged FDs during the loan tenure. Borrowers can withdraw up to the sanctioned amount from their overdraft account and repay it basis their repayment capacity. The interest is levied on the amount drawn till its repayment.