Pros and cons of Will vs Trust in estate planning

The transfer of immovable property to a trust entails the payment of significant stamp duty, which increases the cost of setting up such trusts. For the transfer of the assets to a trust to remain tax-free, the beneficiaries must be the specified relatives of the settlor, else the value of the entire asset transferred to the trust shall become income of the trust. The relatives who may be beneficiaries include the spouse, siblings and their spouses, spouse’s siblings and their spouses, lineal ascendants and descendants, such as father, grandfather, children and grandchildren, and their spouses, and the lineal ascendants and descendants of the spouse and their spouses. Moreover, the income of the trust to the extent it is for the benefit of the spouse and minor children may be clubbed with the income of the settlor.