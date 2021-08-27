Prospective homebuyers should take advantage of low interest rate regime

Creating an asset called home is one of the big-ticket and cherished goals of one’s life. The need to move into one’s own home as opposed to paying rent to the landlord has become all the more crucial in these times. Several people had to leave their rented premises and move to their hometown during covid-19 induced lockdowns. Paying rent on unoccupied premises and not using it adds on to the sunk-cost for the tenant. Even otherwise, shifting homes and landlords always comes with its own share of concerns in the long run.