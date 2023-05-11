Is there any insurance policy to cover a tenant’s belongings?2 min read . Updated: 12 May 2023, 12:44 AM IST
Moving so often can also put at risk all your valuables, especially appliances, gadgets, or other expensive items. To address this worry of yours, the insurance industry has a product called ‘Home Insurance’
I am currently based in Bangalore but have to shift locations frequently due to the nature of my job. I always carry around a few expensive items, including consumer products like a refrigerator and television, electronic items like an iPad and a laptop and some personal belongings. Is there any insurance policy that covers all these belongings?
