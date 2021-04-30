Protect yourself from cyber fraud in the time of covid-19

COVID-19 TESTING

As the number of covid cases rises, laboratories are unable to keep up with the demand for tests. Cybercriminals are taking advantage of the clogged system. There have been cases where people booked tests online with little-known labs, which turned out to be frauds. “The scammers even visit the victim’s house and collect the sample," said Panchal. Later, they either don’t provide a report or send a fake one.