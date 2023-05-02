How to navigate via intestate succession in absence of Will?1 min read . Updated: 02 May 2023, 10:45 PM IST
It is important that even you should write a will, as in the unfortunate event of anything happening to you, your estate will be equally divided between your wife, children and your mother, who is one of the class I legal heirs under the Hindu Succession Act.
My parents , along with my wife, have an equal stake in my privately-held company. My family includes my estranged brother who runs a competing manufacturing business. My parents do not want to write a will. What will be the legal ramifications if they die intestate and what steps can I take to safeguard my stake in the company?
