It’s now time to regulate invoice discounting3 min read 13 Aug 2023, 09:27 PM IST
Retail investors often perceive invoice receivables as substantial collateral that guarantees capital protection
Recently, a friend lost ₹10 lakh on a seemingly safe asset, i.e., invoice discounting. She has a finance background and is unlike most retail investors who do not understand the risks of exotic financial products. She had invested via an online platform towards discounting an invoice payable by a leading e-commerce company. However, the e-commerce platform found some of the earlier consignments from the concerned seller defective and withheld the payment of this invoice. As an investor, my friend had no recourse to the defaulted amount.