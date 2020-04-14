It may help to know what industry leaders are doing with their own money, as the markets throw even individual finances into turmoil.

In the third part of a special Mint series, we spoke to Sumit Shukla, chief executive officer, HDFC Pension Management Co. Ltd, to find out if he has made any changes to his investment portfolio given the current scenario and whether the pandemic has changed him as a person.

Shukla joined the HDFC group in 2006 as a part of HDFC Life Insurance Co. Ltd, heading the direct channel there, before moving to HDFC Pension where he became the chief executive. HDFC Pension is the largest private sector pension fund in India with assets under management of around ₹8,000 crore.

For Shukla, covid-19 brought home the need to reduce his exposure to the banking and finance sector, which affected his overall returns. He also intends to invest more in gold and international funds for diversification.

On a personal level, however, the covid-19 virus has been like a reminder of one’s mortality for Shukla, who prefers to focus more on living life in the present. “Once my retirement goal is funded in the next couple of years, the money has to be spent on living life today. Until the next virus comes along, I will live life to the fullest," he said.