Provident Fund (EPF) transfer: How to do it online

EPFO or Employees' Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) has been taking various steps to simplify its various services. In this digital era, EPFO is trying to bring majority of its services on the digital platform where an EPFO member can avail these services by simply logging in at the EPFO portal or EPFO member portal. Now, one can transfer one's provident fund using online EPF transfer service in 6 simple steps.

So, after changing one's job, an EPFO subscribers can transfer one's EPF account online by logging in at the EPFO member portal — unifiedportal-mem.epfindia.gov.in/memberinterface/ and follow the 6 simple steps recently tweeted by the EPFO. After doing this online, one will be able to transfer one's provident fund account and the EPF account holder will be able to continue investing in one's retirement-oriented fund.

How to transfer EPF account online

The EPFO has recently tweeted about the online EPF account transfer asking the below mentioned 6 simple steps to be followed by the EPFO subscribers:

1] Visit at Unified Member Portal — unifiedportal-mem.epfindia.gov.in/memberinterface/ — and login with UAN and password;

2] Go to 'Online Service' and click at 'One Member One Account (Transfer Request)';

4] Click at 'Get Details', PF account details of previous employment would appear;

5] Choose either 'Previous Employer' or 'Current Employer' for attesting the form; and

6] Click at 'Get OTP' to receive OTP on your UAN registered mobile number. Enter OTP and click on 'Submit' button.

After attestation by the recruiter you have chosen, the EPFO will transfer your EPF account online enabling you and your new recruiter to continue the monthly EPF contribution in your EPF account.