Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New MintGenie
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign out
Subscribe
OPEN APP
Home >Money >Personal Finance >Provident Fund (EPF) transfer: How to do it online

Provident Fund (EPF) transfer: How to do it online

Premium
EPFO subscribers can transfer one's EPF account online by logging in at the EPFO member portal — unifiedportal-mem.epfindia.gov.in/memberinterface/.
1 min read . 12:24 PM IST Edited By Asit Manohar

  • Now, an EPFO subscriber can transfer one's provident fund using online EPF transfer service in 6 simple steps

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

EPFO or Employees' Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) has been taking various steps to simplify its various services. In this digital era, EPFO is trying to bring majority of its services on the digital platform where an EPFO member can avail these services by simply logging in at the EPFO portal or EPFO member portal. Now, one can transfer one's provident fund using online EPF transfer service in 6 simple steps.

EPFO or Employees' Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) has been taking various steps to simplify its various services. In this digital era, EPFO is trying to bring majority of its services on the digital platform where an EPFO member can avail these services by simply logging in at the EPFO portal or EPFO member portal. Now, one can transfer one's provident fund using online EPF transfer service in 6 simple steps.

So, after changing one's job, an EPFO subscribers can transfer one's EPF account online by logging in at the EPFO member portal — unifiedportal-mem.epfindia.gov.in/memberinterface/ and follow the 6 simple steps recently tweeted by the EPFO. After doing this online, one will be able to transfer one's provident fund account and the EPF account holder will be able to continue investing in one's retirement-oriented fund.

So, after changing one's job, an EPFO subscribers can transfer one's EPF account online by logging in at the EPFO member portal — unifiedportal-mem.epfindia.gov.in/memberinterface/ and follow the 6 simple steps recently tweeted by the EPFO. After doing this online, one will be able to transfer one's provident fund account and the EPF account holder will be able to continue investing in one's retirement-oriented fund.

Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 15 Days Free Trial

How to transfer EPF account online

The EPFO has recently tweeted about the online EPF account transfer asking the below mentioned 6 simple steps to be followed by the EPFO subscribers:

1] Visit at Unified Member Portal — unifiedportal-mem.epfindia.gov.in/memberinterface/ — and login with UAN and password;

2] Go to 'Online Service' and click at 'One Member One Account (Transfer Request)';

3] Verify 'Personal Information' and 'PF Account' for present employment;

MORE FROM THIS SECTION See All
Premium

Income tax timelines related to flat buy or sale for cl ...

Premium

Keeping money only in fixed deposits can be counterprod ...

Premium

PPF vs NPS: Which investment plan is better for creatin ...

Premium

Pension calculator: SIP you need to get ₹1 lakh monthl ...

4] Click at 'Get Details', PF account details of previous employment would appear;

5] Choose either 'Previous Employer' or 'Current Employer' for attesting the form; and

6] Click at 'Get OTP' to receive OTP on your UAN registered mobile number. Enter OTP and click on 'Submit' button.

After attestation by the recruiter you have chosen, the EPFO will transfer your EPF account online enabling you and your new recruiter to continue the monthly EPF contribution in your EPF account.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!