Provident Fund: Here's a stepwise guide for online and offline PF withdrawal, types, limits and rules

EPF is administered by the Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) under the EPF Act of 1952. Compared to the public provident fund (PPF), which is available to all Indian citizens, EPF is a retirement savings scheme available only to the salaried class.
It functions through joint contributions from both the employers and employee, wherein you receive the lump sum corpus at retirement.
The current EPF interest rate of 8.25% per annum is higher than PPF and the same as VPF, making it among the safest investment options for retirement and tax planning in India.
Eligibility includes the mandatory enrolment of salaried individuals with basic pay and dearness allowance of up to ₹15,000.
You can also opt for a voluntary contribution if basic pay and dearness allowance (DA) exceed ₹15,000 per month.
Notably, EPF is an EEE benefit tool — exempt investment, exempt maturity amount, exempt interest earned.
Employee contributions up to ₹1.5 lakh annually are exempt under Section 80C of the old tax regime.
Employers' up to 12% contribution (below ₹7.5 lakh) is exempt under the old and new tax regimes.
There is no similar benefit at present under the new tax regime.
|Factors
|Employees Provident Fund (EPF)
|Tenure
|As long as contributions continue
|Risk
|Risk-free, guaranteed return as per fixed interest rate
|Tax saving
|Under Section 80C, up to ₹1.5 lakh
|Minimum deposit
|12% of salary each from employee and employer
|Access
|Employees' Provident Fund Organisation
|Loan collateral
|No, but partial withdrawal allowed
|Interest rate
|8.25% fixed (annual review)
|Who can operate
|Salaried individuals
|Withdrawals
|Up to 90% partial withdrawal after 3 years for housing; full on or after 58 years of age
|Sources: EPFO, Clear Tax
For pension withdrawals, the waiting period has been extended to 36 months post-unemployment for full withdrawal, while 75% can be withdrawn after one month.
|Purpose
|Limit
|Service Required
|Conditions
|Medical
|Employee share or 6 months' wages
|12 months
|For self or family treatment
|Education
|Up to 10 withdrawals
|12 months
|For children's education
|Marriage
|Up to 5 withdrawals
|12 months
|For self or marriage of family member
|House Purchase
|Up to 90% of EPF
|12 months
|Property in your or spouse's name
|Home Renovation
|12 times monthly wages
|12 months
|Property in your or spouse's name
|Pre-Retirement
|90% of balance
|After 54 or 1 year before retirement
|Close to retirement
|Special Cases
|100% employee share
|12 months
|If no salary for 2 months or closure of establishment
|Source: Clear Tax
In order to claim your EPF withdrawal online you need an active UAN with completed KYC verification for Aadhaar and Bank account. The processing time is usually 7–20 days with full withdrawal allowed after two months of unemployment or retirement.
Here's a step-by-step guide:
PF withdrawal can be done offline by downloading the either of the two Composite Claim Forms (Aadhaar / non-Aadhaar).
(All rates mentioned are as per the official website at time of writing on 11 April)
Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.
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