Provident Fund: Here's a stepwise guide for online and offline PF withdrawal, types, limits and rules

Provident Fund: Step-by-step guide to withdraw your PF online or offline, the types of withdrawal, what forms to use, limits to partial withdrawal and rules of pension withdrawal. All you need to know…

Jocelyn Fernandes
Updated11 Apr 2026, 10:19 PM IST
Step-by-step guide to withdraw your provident fund online or offline, the types of withdrawal, what forms to use, limits to partial withdrawal and rules for withdrawal.
Step-by-step guide to withdraw your provident fund online or offline, the types of withdrawal, what forms to use, limits to partial withdrawal and rules for withdrawal.

EPF is administered by the Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) under the EPF Act of 1952. Compared to the public provident fund (PPF), which is available to all Indian citizens, EPF is a retirement savings scheme available only to the salaried class.

It functions through joint contributions from both the employers and employee, wherein you receive the lump sum corpus at retirement.

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The current EPF interest rate of 8.25% per annum is higher than PPF and the same as VPF, making it among the safest investment options for retirement and tax planning in India.

What is eligibility and tax benefit of EPF?

Eligibility includes the mandatory enrolment of salaried individuals with basic pay and dearness allowance of up to 15,000.

You can also opt for a voluntary contribution if basic pay and dearness allowance (DA) exceed 15,000 per month.

Notably, EPF is an EEE benefit tool — exempt investment, exempt maturity amount, exempt interest earned.

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Employee contributions up to 1.5 lakh annually are exempt under Section 80C of the old tax regime.

Employers' up to 12% contribution (below 7.5 lakh) is exempt under the old and new tax regimes.

There is no similar benefit at present under the new tax regime.

What are the key features of EPF?

FactorsEmployees Provident Fund (EPF)
TenureAs long as contributions continue
RiskRisk-free, guaranteed return as per fixed interest rate
Tax savingUnder Section 80C, up to   1.5 lakh
Minimum deposit12% of salary each from employee and employer
AccessEmployees' Provident Fund Organisation
Loan collateralNo, but partial withdrawal allowed
Interest rate8.25% fixed (annual review)
Who can operateSalaried individuals
WithdrawalsUp to 90% partial withdrawal after 3 years for housing; full on or after 58 years of age
Sources: EPFO, Clear Tax

What are the types of EPF withdrawal and rules?

  • Complete Withdrawal: You can conduct full withdrawal of EPF only if you have retired or are unemployed (75% of balance immediately; and remaining 25% after two months).

For pension withdrawals, the waiting period has been extended to 36 months post-unemployment for full withdrawal, while 75% can be withdrawn after one month.

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  • Partial Withdrawal: This is only allowed for specific reasons with set limits.

PurposeLimitService RequiredConditions
MedicalEmployee share or 6 months' wages12 monthsFor self or family treatment
EducationUp to 10 withdrawals12 monthsFor children's education
MarriageUp to 5 withdrawals12 monthsFor self or marriage of family member
House PurchaseUp to 90% of EPF12 monthsProperty in your or spouse's name
Home Renovation12 times monthly wages12 monthsProperty in your or spouse's name
Pre-Retirement90% of balanceAfter 54 or 1 year before retirementClose to retirement
Special Cases100% employee share12 monthsIf no salary for 2 months or closure of establishment
Source: Clear Tax

PF Pension Withdrawal Rules:

  • You cannot withdraw pension money for less than six months of service;
  • If you have served for more than 9.5 years, you are eligible for monthly pension instead of cash withdrawal;
  • For employment between six months to 9.5 years, you can withdraw the full pension amount using Form 10C.

How to Withdraw PF Online? Step-by-step guide

In order to claim your EPF withdrawal online you need an active UAN with completed KYC verification for Aadhaar and Bank account. The processing time is usually 7–20 days with full withdrawal allowed after two months of unemployment or retirement.

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Here's a step-by-step guide:

  • Login to UAN Member Portal with UAN and Password.
  • Verify your KYC status as follows: Manage — KYC (check Aadhaar and Bank details).
  • Click on ‘Online Services’ tab and select Claim (Form-31, 19, 10C & 10D).
  • Verify Bank Account details by entering the required data.
  • Click on Verify and then click ‘Proceed for Online Claim’.

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  • Select the claim type from the dropdown: PF Advance (Form 31) for those still working; Only PF Withdrawal (Form 19) and Only Pension Withdrawal (Form 10C) for those who have left their job.
  • Notably, Form 10C or Form 19 cannot be applied if Date of Exit is not updated. Make sure to update the Date of Exit under the Service History section.
  • Check on the disclaimer box, enter OTP for Aadhaar-linked mobile, and Click Submit.

How to Withdraw PF Offline?

PF withdrawal can be done offline by downloading the either of the two Composite Claim Forms (Aadhaar / non-Aadhaar).

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  • For Composite Claim Form (Aadhaar): This is to be used if you have seeded your Aadhaar and bank details on the UAN portal and if your UAN is activated. This form can be filled and submitted to the respective jurisdictional EPFO office without the attestation of the employer.
  • For Composite Claim Form (Non-Aadhaar): This is to be used if your Aadhaar and bank details are not seeded on the UAN portal. You can fill and submit the form with the employer’s attestation to the respective jurisdictional EPFO office.

(All rates mentioned are as per the official website at time of writing on 11 April)

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

About the Author

Jocelyn Fernandes

Jocelyn Fernandes is a journalist and editor with nearly 13 years of experience covering the business, corporate, economy and markets beats in news.<br> As chief content producer for around three years at Livemint (Hindustan Times), Jocelyn publishes breaking stories, explainers, features and live blogs on a range of business and economy topics, including the Budget, corporate developments, stock markets, income tax, money and personal finance, cryptocurrency, government policy, impact of US tariffs, international developments and more.<br> Jocelyn's writing philosophy is focused on delivering news in an accurate and accessible format for readers. She thus focuses her news coverage on explainers and FAQs in order to breakdown business, corporate, economic, and policy topics that are of importance to everyday readers.<br> She holds a Bachelors in Mass Media (BMM) and Post Graduate Diploma (PGD) in Journalism and Communication and has previously written for online business and markets news site Moneycontrol (Network18), Business-to-business (B2B) trade publications — the industry magazines Power Today and Solar Today (ASAPP Media), and the national news agency United News of India (UNI).<br> Outside of work, Jocelyn keeps up-to-date with local and international news, enjoys reading fiction books, novels and short stories, and enjoys movies, travelling and art. <br> She can be found on X and LinkedIn, and reached by email: <a href="jocelyn.fernandes@htdigital.in">jocelyn.fernandes@htdigital.in</a> <br> X/ Twitter handle: <a href="https://x.com/scribeJocelyn">@scribeJocelyn</a> <br> LinkedIn: <a href="https://in.linkedin.com/in/jocelyn-fernandes-journalist">LinkedIn</a>

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