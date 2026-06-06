Provident Fund guide: What are EPF, VPF and how to check your PF passbook

Provident Fund (PF) is a one of most important long-term savings and retirement option which is subscribed by millions of salaried employees. Contributions made through the Employees' Provident Fund (EPF) helps in building a retirement corpus while earning a interest rate decided by the government.
Apart from EPF, employees can also choose to make additional contributions through the Voluntary Provident Fund (VPF). Keeping a track of these investments is easier through the PF passbook, which gives a snapshot of the deposits, interest credits and account balances. Here's what you need to know about EPF, VPF and PF passbooks.
In this savings scheme, an employee contributes 12% of their basic salary and dearness allowance (DA), while the employer makes a matching contribution. But, the employer's share is split between the EPF account and the Employees' Pension Scheme (EPS).
For example, if your basic salary is ₹40,000, then your contribution to PF is ₹4,800. Your employer's contribution will be nearly ₹1500 while rest of the amount will be put in EPF . So the total money going into your provident fund is ₹6,300, which will keep growing with interest until you withdraw it.
EPF deposits current earn an annual interest rate of 8.25% per annum. EPF interest, once credited, will appear in your EPF balance and passbook. Members can check their balance through:
Subscribers must also ensure that their UAN is active and linked with Aadhaar, PAN and bank account details for accessing the required information.
VPF is also a government-backed investment scheme for salaried employees over and above the EPF with low risks and high returns. While EPF restricts employee contribution to 12%, VPF allows maximum contribution of up to 100% of basic pay and DA. Employers are not obligated to contribute to VPF.
EPF and VPF have the same interest rate of 8.25% per annum. VPF can be a viable investment option if you want to save more without extra effort and prefer stable and low-risk returns. You can also choose this option if you are not comfortable with market-linked investments.
A PF passbook is an online record of all transactions in an EPF account. Similar to a bank statement, it helps members track contributions made to their EPF account and monitor the growth of their retirement savings over time. Employees can access their PF passbook online using their UAN.
The passbook contains details such as:
Steps to download PF passbook on EPFO portal:
A member must check your PF passbook occasionally and ensure their KYC details are correct to avoid facing any issues while withdrawing funds from EPF.
Eshita Gain is a digital journalist at Mint, where she joined in May 2025. She writes on corporate developments, personal finance, markets, and business trends, with a focus on delivering timely and relevant stories to a broad audience. <br><br> While her core beat lies in business and finance, she is not confined to a single niche and frequently explores stories across domains, including international relations and policy developments. <br><br> She holds a postgraduate diploma in business and financial journalism by Bloomberg from the Asian College of Journalism (ACJ), Chennai. During her time there, she received rigorous training in tracking financial data, interpreting corporate filings, and reporting on business developments. She has pursued her graduation from St. Joseph’s University, Bengaluru in a multi-disciplinary course. Her majors included Journalism, International Relations, peace and conflict studies. <br><br> Eshita has previously worked in digital marketing, which enables her to write SEO friendly copies that are clear and engaging. <br><br> Her primary interest lies in breaking down complex subjects and writing clear, accessible copies that inform readers. She aims to bridge the gap between technical financial language and everyday understanding. Outside the newsroom, Eshita enjoys reading non-fiction, and exploring new places, constantly seeking fresh perspectives and stories beyond headlines.
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