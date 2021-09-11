Provident Fund (PF): Transferring your Employees' Provident Fund (EPF) account from your old employer to new employer is no more a hectic task now. The Employees' Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) has simplified the process to such an extent that a EPF account holder can now transfer EPF online by logging in at the Unified EPFO member portal — unifiedportal-mem.epfindia.gov.in/memberinterface/. To make it more simple for the EPF account holders, EPFO has unveiled step by step guide from its official twitter handle.

Here is the step by step guide unveiled by the EPFO:

1] Login at the official Unified EPFO member portal — unifiedportal-mem.epfindia.gov.in/memberinterface/;

2] Log in with your UAN and password;

3] Go to 'Online Services' and click 'One Member — One EPF Account (Transfer Request)';

4] Click at 'Get Details';

5] Your PF account details of previous employment would appear;

6] Choose either previous employer or current employer for attesting form;

7] Click at 'Get OTP' to receive OTP on UAN registered mobile number;

8] Enter the OTP received on UAN registered mobile number; and

9 Click at 'Submit' option.

Your EPF account will get transferred online after attestation by the employer (either current or previous), you have chosen.

For online EPF transfer, the UAN-registered mobile number has to be active. The previous or current employer of the EPF account holder should have digitally registered authorized signatories at the EPFO. Apart from this, bank account and bank IFSC code of the EPF account holder has to be seeded against the UAN.

