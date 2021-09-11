Provident Fund: How to transfer EPF online from unified EPFO member portal

Provident Fund (PF): Transferring your Employees' Provident Fund (EPF) account from your old employer to new employer is no more a hectic task now. The Employees' Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) has simplified the process to such an extent that a EPF account holder can now transfer EPF online by logging in at the Unified EPFO member portal — unifiedportal-mem.epfindia.gov.in/memberinterface/. To make it more simple for the EPF account holders, EPFO has unveiled step by step guide from its official twitter handle.