Provident Fund: This is how you can earn maximum interest on PF balance

How can a salaried person invest more in PF?

VPF is deducted from your salary, only if you want it to. A EPF account holder can choose an additional provident fund contribution in one's EPF account by choosing voluntary provident fund contribution. “For this, the employee needs to ask the HR at the time of joining. However, in case an employee decides to choose VPF after joining, then he or she needs to inform the HR and accounts department of its recruiter before the beginning of a new financial year," said Kartik Jhaveri, Director — Wealth Management at Transcend Capital.