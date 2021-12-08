The prudent status quo in Thursday’s monetary policy review and the forward guidance will help the markets traverse the renewed uncertainty fuelled by the Omicron variant. While the status quo has reduced the market’s nervousness, we expect yields to rise in the next quarter, as we move closer to the policy lift-off in early 2022.

The monetary policy committee (MPC) and the RBI expectedly maintained status quo on the rates and stance in the final policy review of 2021. The forecasts for FY22 GDP growth and CPI inflation were retained at 9.5% and 5.3%, respectively, with some recalibration of the quarterly forecasts. Simultaneously, the RBI emphasized the objective to re-establish the 14-day variable rate reverse repo auction as the chief liquidity management operation, and from January onwards, with liquidity absorption to be predominantly undertaken through the auction route.

While the MPC appeared optimistic that the domestic economic growth is gaining traction, it cautioned that the recovery needs sustained policy support to make it more broad-based. It also highlighted that the Indian economy is not immune to either global spillovers or to fresh waves of covid-19, with global uncertainty having been reignited by the Omicron variant.

On the inflation front, the MPC remarked that rising input costs are a risk for the core inflation trajectory, although their pass-through to final prices may be limited by the slack in the economy. Regardless, it remarked on the need for continued normalization of excise duties and VAT rates, along with measures to address other input cost pressures, to sustainably lower core inflation going ahead.

The potency of the comment that price stability remains the cardinal principle of monetary policy was dulled by the remark that the ongoing domestic recovery needs sustained policy support to make it more broad-based.

We continue to anticipate that the monetary policy stance will be changed to neutral in the February policy review along with a 15bps hike in the reverse repo rate by the RBI, provided a third wave doesn’t emerge in the intervening period. However, the likelihood of the lift-off commencing in February itself has eased somewhat, with the tone of the policy being less hawkish than anticipated. This has manifested in the benchmark 10-year G-Sec yield cooling by 5bps to 6.34% after the policy announcement.

Conspicuous in their absence from the RBI governor’s remarks were comments on the orderly evolution of the yield curve being a public good. The new benchmark had been issued at 6.10% in July. With no cancellation/devolvement at G-Sec auctions since mid-August, the yield for this security has crept up by 25bps over the past five months, representing a form of stealth tightening.

While the option to deploy normal or twist OMOs has been retained, we expect that yields will broadly be allowed to adjust to a new normal as we move closer to policy normalization.

In Q4, both fiscal and monetary policy cues will guide the level to which bond yields rise. The markets are now preparing for faster tapering and rate hikes by the Fed, with inflation no longer being labelled as transitory. As the Indian markets’ views regarding the timing and extent of repo hikes by the MPC crystallize, a further hardening of the G-Sec yields is inevitable.

With the next policy review to be held after the presentation of the Union budget for FY23, it will be clearer whether fiscal policy can shoulder the burden of nurturing and broad-basing the nascent domestic recovery, thereby allowing the gradual withdrawal of monetary policy support to commence.

Ramnath Krishnan is MD & group CEO, Icra Ltd.

