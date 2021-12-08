Prudence amid uncertainties will help the markets

We continue to anticipate that the monetary policy stance will be changed to neutral in the February policy review along with a 15bps hike in the reverse repo rate by the RBI, provided a third wave doesn’t emerge in the intervening period. However, the likelihood of the lift-off commencing in February itself has eased somewhat, with the tone of the policy being less hawkish than anticipated. This has manifested in the benchmark 10-year G-Sec yield cooling by 5bps to 6.34% after the policy announcement.

