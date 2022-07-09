PSB hikes interest rates on fixed deposits of 1 to 10 years: Details inside

PSB FD Rates

The bank will continue to give a 2.80% interest rate on deposits maturing in 7 to 45 days, and it has kept a 3.70% interest rate constant on term deposits maturing in 46 to 90 days. Fixed deposits maturing in 91 to 179 days will continue to provide a 3.90 per cent interest rate, while those maturing in 180 to 269 days will continue to offer a 4.45 per cent interest rate. On deposits maturing in 270–364 days, PSB will continue to give an interest rate of 4.50 per cent. However, the bank has increased the interest rate on term deposits maturing in 1–2 years by 10 basis points, from 5.25 per cent to 5.35 per cent. The bank increased interest rates on deposits maturing in more than two years but less than three years from 5.35 per cent to 5.40 per cent, and on deposits maturing in three years to five years from 5.55 per cent to 5.60 per cent, an increase of five basis points. While the bank increased the interest rate on deposits between five and ten years from 5.55 to 5.60 per cent.