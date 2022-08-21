PSB hikes interest rates on fixed deposits of less than ₹2 Cr2 min read . Updated: 21 Aug 2022, 03:16 PM IST
An Indian nationalised bank, Punjab & Sind Bank (PSB), increased interest rates on fixed deposits below ₹2 crore. According to the bank's official website, the higher interest rates will take effect on August 22, 2022. The bank increased interest rates on fixed deposits with terms ranging from 31 days to 10 years as a result of the adjustment.