PSB hikes interest rates on fixed deposits of less than 2 Cr

PSB FD Rates

The bank will continue to give an interest rate of 2.80% on fixed deposits maturing in 7 days to 30 days, but it has increased that rate by 20 basis points to 3.00% from 2.80% on fixed deposits maturing in 31 to 45 days. Fixed deposits with maturities between 46 and 90 days will now provide an interest rate of 3.80%, up from 3.70% before, a 10 basis points increase. Fixed deposits with maturities between 91 and 120 days will now offer an interest rate of 3.95%, up from 3.90% previously. The interest rate on fixed deposits that mature in 121 to 179 days has increased by 10 basis points, or from 3.90% to 4.00%.