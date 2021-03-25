PSU banks are hopelessly undervalued: Rakesh Jhunjhunwala

To this, Kela added that he did some number crunching recently. According to his research, there were 27 banks in the public sector. Now we are left with 12. The government is intending, there will be eight. “They made all these 27 banks put together make Rs10 trillion of operating profit. They made Rs1.25 trillion of net loss between this period. They made a provision of Rs11.5 trillion. They cleaned it as much as possible," said Kela.