PSU banks tend to offer a lower interest rate for education loans

I’m a Delhi resident. After completing my diploma in 2020, I have been doing an apprenticeship. I wish to pursue BTech from IPU and for that I would require financial assistance. I will take admission in the second year of the course as I already have a diploma. I think I would need approximately ₹4 lakh to pay my fees over three years. I want to know from which bank should I apply for an education loan and what documents will be required. Will the gap in my education affect my application? My parents don’t have a regular source of income, thus they cannot provide a proof of regular income. Will this factor affect my application? Also, if I take a ₹4 lakh education loan, what will be the EMI that I would be required to pay after the completion of the course?

