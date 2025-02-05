Want to be a better investor? It’s (almost) all in the mind.

Psychology has always intrigued mankind, not only because of its complexity but also its effect on our daily lives and the world as a whole. It affects not only our relationships with family and friends but our relationship with money as well. Recently, a lot of research has been conducted about human beings’ attitude towards money in general and investing in particular. This subject, at the intersection of investments and human psychology, is known as behavioral finance.

But long before behavioural finance became a fancy term in the worlds of academia and finance, economists and fund managers Bailard, Biehl and Kaiser proposed their own ‘five-way model’ in 1986, defining distinct investor profiles based on their level of confidence and their actions.

They divided investors into five categories: celebrity, adventurer, individualist, guardian and straight arrow. Let's understand them one by one.

Adventurer: These investors are spontaneous and confident. They typically have huge conviction on their “gut feeling" and act on it quickly. They are generally risk-takers and have some knowledge about the subject matter.

While this framework has its constraints, it gives us an opportunity to introspect on our behaviour as an investor. According to me, every investor should look at the following aspects:

Decision-making: Probably one of the most underrated traits of successful people, a moderate pace and holistic method of decision-making helps us to not only avoid pitfalls but also ensure our decisions are in sync with our risk profile and financial objectives.

Our quest for an optimised portfolio is always a function of how we approach investing. In today’s world, access to information and data is becoming easier day by day. In such a world, it should be easier for a person with an analytical bent of mind and a holistic decision-making process to generate higher-than-average returns. But that’s not always the case.

So while the contribution of knowledge is well acknowledged in managing portfolios, the contribution of a person’s emotional quotient is seldom acknowledged. While there is no recognised process for increasing one’s emotional quotient, we can certainly try to be better at managing our emotions when it comes to our portfolio. To do this you need to analyse your decision-making process regularly, see what mistakes you have made, and ask yourself how you can avoid these in future. After all, learning is a lifelong process.

