Want to be a better investor? It’s (almost) all in the mind.
Summary
- Are you a celebrity, adventurer, individualist, guardian or straight-arrow investor? This framework, proposed by economists and fund managers back in 1986, can help you understand your strengths and, more importantly, your weaknesses to help you become a better investor.
Psychology has always intrigued mankind, not only because of its complexity but also its effect on our daily lives and the world as a whole. It affects not only our relationships with family and friends but our relationship with money as well. Recently, a lot of research has been conducted about human beings’ attitude towards money in general and investing in particular. This subject, at the intersection of investments and human psychology, is known as behavioral finance.