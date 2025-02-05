Want to be a better investor? It’s (almost) all in the mind.

So while the contribution of knowledge is well acknowledged in managing portfolios, the contribution of a person’s emotional quotient is seldom acknowledged. While there is no recognised process for increasing one’s emotional quotient, we can certainly try to be better at managing our emotions when it comes to our portfolio. To do this you need to analyse your decision-making process regularly, see what mistakes you have made, and ask yourself how you can avoid these in future. After all, learning is a lifelong process.