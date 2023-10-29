Psychology of investing: What is FOMO and how to deal with it?
FOMO, or Fear Of Missing Out, reflects the psychological aspect of investing where individuals are influenced more by emotions and the fear of missing out on market opportunities than by objective numerical analysis.
“If you can learn to create a state of mind that’s not affected by the market’s behaviour, the struggle will cease to exist," is a very valid saying for investing on the bourses by author Mark Douglas. However, most investors big or small tend to be affected by psychology rather than numbers and ratios and medians.