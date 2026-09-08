Public insurance registry explained: What policyholders need to know

The public insurance registry (PIR) is being conceptualised as a digital public infrastructure for insurance, designed to create an ecosystem in which data, with the customer’s consent, can flow seamlessly among stakeholders.
The larger aim is to shift India from the old adage that “insurance is sold” towards a market where “insurance is also bought”. The proposal could bring several changes for policyholders, from putting all their insurance policies in one place and making health insurance portability easier to enabling product comparisons, simpler servicing and better visibility into agents and intermediaries. Here are key takeaways: