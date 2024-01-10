Public issues of corporate bond surge to a four-year high: Report
As of November 2023, companies and financial institutions raised ₹13,742 crore through public issues of NCDs, the highest since 2019-20, when ₹15,068 crore was raised, according to the Sebi data.
Corporate bonds’ public issue jumped to a four-year high this financial year owing to growing enthusiasm among retail investors and the rise in the cost of borrowing from banks, Business Standard reported.
